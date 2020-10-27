A Michigan judge has blocked the secretary of state’s ban on open carrying at or near polling places on election day.
“If anyone feels intimidated by someone brandishing or carrying an open weapon, then there’s already statutory authority to take care of that problem,” Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray said.
Murray blocked Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s ban on open carry at the polls. He pointed to a state law that prohibits voter intimidation.
“There is a space in a which we have exercised authority to protect and promote the right to vote for all voters in all voting locations, all clerk offices,” Assistant Attorney General Heather Meingast said.
Meingast said her office has received numerous calls from poll workers and voters afraid of what could happen on election day.
Attorney Dean Greenblatt said the case isn’t about possible voter intimidation.
“This case is not about the fragile state of mind of 21 voters and what the secretary envisions is the appropriate level of wokeness by voters. It’s the question of raw abuse and assumption of powers not authorized by law,” Greenblatt said.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said she will appeal the decision.
