A judge says a Michigan manufacturer that was ordered to shut down amid concerns about fires and the release of chemical clouds can continue most of its operations.
The Daily News of Greenville reports an Ionia County judge signed an order Friday allowing Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. in Belding to conduct business, but it can't use trichloroisocyanuric acid.
Circuit Judge Ronald Schafer last month ordered KMI to cease operations and secure the facility, which produces chlorine tablets used for swimming pools and calcium chloride for melting ice and snow, as well as does plastic injection molding.
The order was requested by the county health department, which later said it didn't want the order to affect all of KMI's operations.
The company has apologized and has removed the acid from the facility.
