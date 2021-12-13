Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooting suspect, appeared in court Monday for a probable cause hearing.
The 15-year-old is accused of killing four of his classmates and shooting six students and a teacher during a mass shooting at his high school on Nov. 30. He has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The prosecution said the amount of discovery in this case has caused a delay.
“A number of these children were victimized and traumatized,” said Mark Keast, assistant prosecuting attorney. “It has naturally caused some delay. The prosecutor’s office received a flash drive from the sheriff’s office with over 300 hours of video.”
Keast said evidence will be turned over to the defense to review.
After adjourning the hearing to Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. to provide time to review trial materials, Crumbley’s court appointed guardian, Deborah McKelby, addressed concerns about his confinement in the Oakland County Jail.
She said after meeting with Crumbley for the first time on Friday, she learned Crumbley can hear adult inmates at the jail, which is in violation of the statute.
“I understand the severity, but I do not think he would necessarily be a menace to other juveniles,” McKelby said. “I believe his needs can be met at the village. He will have more services available to him. I feel it is in his best interest. He could still be in school. He is still 15-years-of age.”
The Children’s Village is the juvenile facility Crumbley was housed at before the court ordered him to be transferred to the jail to protect other juveniles at the facility.
Paulette Loftin, who appeared in court to defend Crumbley, said Crumbley should be moved back to the village.
“My client should not be considered a menace to other juveniles,” Loftin said. “This one isolated incident is all we are looking at today. There are other juveniles housed at Children’s Village charged with murder.”
Loftin said Crumbley is being housed in the jail’s clinic, but it is still being used for adult inmates with medical issues.
Keast responded, saying Crumbley’s case cannot be compared to any other case the court or the county has ever seen.
“This was a mass murder at school, “ Keast said. “This was planned. This was pre-meditated before it was commenced. The court has already made a ruling.”
Keast said Crumbley is monitored every 15 minutes. His weight is also checked and he has access to mental health and medical resources.
“Children’s Village is not a secure facility. They have had escapees in the past,” Keast said. “If we are going to address this ruling, I would ask it be by written motion.”
Keast said he would personally speak with administration at the jail to ensure Crumbley is not within sight or sound of any adult inmates.
The judge said she felt strongly about Crumbley’s conduct, and would not move him from the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.