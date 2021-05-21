Residents suing the state over last year’s flood have won a court ruling.
A judge denied the state’s motion to throw out lawsuits, and the cases for about 300 victims of the flood will continue toward trial.
“It’s clear the mistakes they made led to the devastation of 10,000 people, and yet they take no responsibility. That is maddening,” said Kurt Yockey, who lost his Midland home to the flood.
Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens of the Michigan Court of Claims is denying the state’s motion to throw out lawsuits filed by flood victims. Ven Johnson represents about 300 of those clients.
“We think today is a huge first step, not an end step, but a huge first step for the flood victims in all three counties,” Johnson said.
Yockey, one of Johnson’s clients, said he lost practically everything to the flood. Judge Stephen’s decision gives him hope.
“I’m very much encouraged that now this lawsuit might bring some help to the people that were devastated by it,” Yockey said.
While this judge’s decision is giving flood victims hope, there’s a loss of faith in the state government. Johnson compares it to the Flint water crisis, which occurred while the city was under the financial stewardship of the state.
“They’re defending a lawsuit against the very people they hurt,” Johnson said.
Johnson added he feels betrayed by the state, saying, “well, of course, it is one of those circumstances where the health and the safety and the property rights of people in this whole geographic area were ignored.”
Accountability, that’s what Yockey said he wants to see from the state.
“They need to step up,” he said. “For me, that is the most important part of this. It’s not fading from our memory. It’s with us every day.”
