On Friday a judge ruled in favor of Flint to move forward with restoration contracts.
Judge Behm denied a request by Goyette Mechanical Company, Inc. for a temporary restraining order against the City of Flint.
Goyette filed a suit and asked the court to prevent the city from rebidding the Phase VI restoration contracts.
The court denied the request and found that Goyette’s chance of success on the merits was low and that the public interest would be served by advancing the process of rebidding the Phase VI contracts.
“The city of committed to completing the restoration work, and all service line replacement work, for the FAST Start project this year,” said Mayor Karen Weaver.
City Attorney Angela Wheeler still has hope that the City and Goyette can continue to work together to restore safe, clean drinking water to Flint residents.
“While Goyette’s overall lawsuit remains pending, we hope that they will dismiss this meritless lawsuit and move forward with us in the best interest of the residents of Flint,” Wheeler said.
