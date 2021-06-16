The judge of the case against a former probation officer on trial for sexual assault of a teenage girl dismissed 40 charges on Wednesday because of a police report.
Ryan Purdy, 49, was facing 58 felonies while on trial in Tuscola County. Prosecutors said the assaults started when the girl was 15, but a police report confirms the girl was 16 which is the legal age of consent in Michigan.
The defense starts presenting their case on Thursday.
