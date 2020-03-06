A judge has dismissed another charge against a Detroit-area doctor accused of female genital mutilation, leaving prosecutors with just one charge remaining.
Jumana Nagarwala was charged with conspiring with out-of-state mothers to have them travel to Michigan to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
But federal Judge Bernard Friedman said the charge must be dismissed because the mothers didn't travel with the aim of engaging in sexual conduct with another person.
They brought their daughters to Nagarwala.
The government had accused Nagarwala of performing genital mutilation on nine girls at a Livonia clinic.
