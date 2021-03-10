A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Flint City Councilman Eric Mays claiming it had no merit.
Mays sued the city of Flint for $1 million for his constitutional rights being violated after he was removed from a city council meeting. U.S. District Court Judge Bernard A. Friedman said in his dismissal Mays was removed from the meeting because of his own behavior and the city is protected by legislative immunity.
“(Plaintiff Mays) was removed from council sessions and ‘muted’ during the Zoom call as a disciplinary measure. A review of the transcripts of these four sessions, copies of which are attached to defendants’ motion as Exhibits E, F, G, and H, shows that on each occasion this action was taken because plaintiff was being argumentative and disruptive,” Judge Friedman wrote in his case dismissal.
The estimated cost of defending the lawsuit was at least $24,000 according to the city’s legal department. A 2019 lawsuit was dismissed, which cost the city about $20,000 to defend itself.
“This was an unfortunate waste of time and resources that ultimately hurts the city of Flint and the people who reside here. These dollars could have gone toward services to benefit the residents of Flint,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “It is time for all of us to lead with goodwill and to uphold the public interest.”
