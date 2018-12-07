A judge will decide if state’s top doctor will stand trial for criminal charges connected to the Flint water crisis.
Eden Wells is Michigan’s chief medical executive.
She faces three charges including involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors say she didn’t do enough to warn people about a deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak to the water crisis.
It happened while the state was managing Flint.
Wells’s lawyers say she had no legal duty to want the public.
