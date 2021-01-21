United States District Court Judge Judith Levy said the $641.2 million Flint water settlement meets the requirements to move on to the next step.
"We expected it to go forward. That wasn’t a surprise," former Flint mayor Karen Weaver said.
The class action lawsuit would pay out to people most impacted by the lead-laced water. Flint residents have 60 days to register to participate in the settlement program.
Weaver will be opting out, citing it's just not enough.
"I think the amount is wrong. I think the way it’s being distributed is wrong. I still say that this amount is a slap in the face because people’s lives have been changed, some people for forever," Weaver said.
Flint residents who have registered will have 120 days to file the documents necessary to support their claims.
The amount of money each person gets will be based on factors such as age, exposure to the water, test results, injuries, property ownership, payment of water bills, and commercial losses. Certain adults may need to present a medical record linking their condition to exposure to lead or other contaminants in the water.
Before final approval can be granted, claimants will have an opportunity to evaluate whether it is in their best interest to join the settlement. They will also have an opportunity to object to the settlement and to opt out and proceed to litigate their claims individually.
Weaver thinks this process is unfair.
"This decision in this amount was based on race, based on class, just like everything else that happened in Flint around this water issue. I think this is a tragedy,” Weaver said.
The money will be paid out by the state, city of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center, and Rowe Professional Services Co. The judge still needs to give her final approval on whether the settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable, after conducting a fairness hearing. That is scheduled for July 12.
