A judge has granted a motion for condemnation to continue as the Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) looks to acquire the title to the Boyce Hydro dam properties.
Judge Daniel Opperman of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Eastern District of Michigan granted the motion on Dec. 7.
FLTF said it’s a key step in rebuilding after the dam breaches on May 19.
On July 31, FLTF filed actions in the Midland and Gladwin county circuit courts to acquire the Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford dam properties through condemnation, also known as eminent domain.
The condemnation was put on hold while the bankruptcy proceeded. Judge Opperman's ruling allows the condemnation to move forward.
In November, FLTF, dam owner Boyce Hydro, and different creditors agreed to terms of the condemnation.
“Gladwin and Midland Counties made a brave decision after May 19, 2020, under their authority to take the Boyce properties,” said Dave Kepler, FLTF chair. “This is an important step for our lake communities to gain control of our future. We have a lot of work ahead of us as we take over operations, recover, and develop an affordable path forward to rebuild our lakes but with the community’s support, we are ready for the task.”
FLTF also announced an Operations Transition Team to manage the transfer of assets of the Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford dams from Boyce Hydro to FLTF.
Consumers Energy will help advise, provide, broad knowledge, expertise, and best practices toward the transfer and stand up.
The energy company owns 13 dams on five rivers in the state of Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.