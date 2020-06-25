An Ingham County Circuit Court judge granted Attorney General Dana Nessel's motion for a restraining order requiring Enbridge to cease all transportation operations on Line 5.
Nessel filed the motion earlier this week after the company disclosed damage to one of the anchor supports on the pipeline.
Judge James Jamo granted the motion on Thursday, June 25.
The attorney general's office says that Enbridge reported the pipeline damage to State officials on Thursday, June 18, and shut down both east and west legs of Line 5 to inspect the damage.
Nessel also says the company failed to immediately provide the state with information surrounding the incident, including the cause of the damage, as requested by Gov. Whitmer in a letter sent Friday, June 19.
“Enbridge has failed to provide the State with information about the cause of this significant development involving Line 5, and so I’m very grateful for the Court’s decision today,” Nessel said. “While the fact that Enbridge reactivated one of the lines before consulting with the State is concerning, the fact that the company has failed to disclose the cause of this damage is equally alarming, considering the impact a breach in the pipeline could have to our state residents and economy. With the continued operation of this pipeline, the risk of severe and lasting environmental damage to Michigan’s most important natural resource continues to grow every day. However, this ruling, while significant, is only a short-term fix. If the lines are put back into operation, one mismanaged incident or accident would result in a historic catastrophe for our state. Work must continue toward complete removal of Line 5 from our waters.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office issued the following statement:
“Governor Whitmer applauds the court’s decision to issue a temporary restraining order to shut down Line 5 immediately, following severe damage to an anchor support. Enbridge’s decision to continue pumping crude oil through the Straits of Mackinac with so many unanswered questions was reckless and unacceptable. Enbridge owes a duty to the people of Michigan and must answer to the state for how it treats our Great Lakes. The governor will continue working to keep our water safe.”
