A federal judge says a Michigan legislative leader must testify at the trial of a lawmaker who's charged with attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, isn't accused of wrongdoing himself. But prosecutors want to ask him questions about Republican Rep. Larry Inman during the trial that starts next week.
Inman is accused of trying to solicit campaign donations from a trade union in exchange for voting against legislation to repeal a law guaranteeing higher wages for construction workers on state-financed projects.
District Judge Robert Jonker on Tuesday rejected Chatfield's attempt to quash a subpoena. Jonker says his testimony is important to the jury's evaluation, and a legislator isn't immune from testifying in federal court when a lawmaker is facing charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.