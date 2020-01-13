A judge in western Michigan has told struggling jurors to keep deliberating in the trial of a former police officer who is charged with assisting his son after the younger man dismembered a woman.
The jury foreman says there's a consensus on one charge but not two others.
Kent County Judge Paul Denenfeld told jurors not to give up.
James Chance of Holland is charged with perjury and being an accessory after the dismemberment of Ashley Young in Grand Rapids in 2018.
His son, Jared Chance is serving a 100-year prison sentence for killing and dismembering her.
