Two men charged in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will remain on tethers after a hearing Wednesday.
Grand Traverse County Judge Michael Stepka ruled the GPS tethers on Michael Null and William Null will remain in effect.
Stepka said he would rescind the curfew and house arrest portions of the bond, while keeping the GPS monitoring in place.
Michael Null, 38 from Plainwell, and William, 38 from Shelbyville were both charged with providing material support for a terrorist acts and carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony.
