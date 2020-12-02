An Antrim County District Court judge lowered the bond for two suspects charged in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michael Null, 38, and William Null, 38, had their bond reduced during a status hearing on Dec. 2.
The Null brothers are facing state charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The brothers are accused of acting as lookouts while surveillance was done on Whitmer's vacation home.
