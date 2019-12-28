A federal judge in Detroit is making it easier for independent candidates to run for statewide office.
Judge Victoria Roberts says the 30,000-signature threshold is too high and doesn't reflect a "compelling state interest."
She set the bar at 12,000 petition signatures for the 2020 election.
The ruling could immediately affect independent candidates who want to run for U.S. Senate or president.
There are no races next year for Michigan governor, attorney general or secretary of state.
