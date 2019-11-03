Judge Greg Mathis toured four Flint churches to talk to residents on the importance of voting ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
Mathis is throwing his support behind Mayor Karen Weaver as he spoke about the city’s fight for clean water.
He said he’s been partnering with Weaver for the past five years fighting for bottled water until all pipes are replaced.
Mathis said failure to vote could’ve been the reason why Flint’s water source was switched.
“Four years ago, we failed to vote or eight years ago we failed to vote the person in who became the Governor who ultimately approved the switch of water from clean to polluted,” Mathis said.
Rev. Jesse Jackson and Mayor Weaver joined Mathis on the tour.
State Rep. Sheldon Neely is challenging Mayor Weaver in Tuesday's Election.
