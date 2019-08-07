A Mid-Michigan judge denied the motion to throw out the confession of the man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer.
Joshua Rosebush is accused of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig during a routine traffic stop on Jan. 22.
A taped confession between Rosebush and a Michigan State Police detective was played in court in March.
"I shot him point blank in the face," Rosebush is heard saying on the tape.
Rosebush's attorney asked Judge Andre Borrello to exclude the confession.
On Aug. 6, Borello denied the defendant's request.
Rosebush is facing 29 charges in connection with the incident including assault with intent to murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
