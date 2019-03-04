A judge is allowing a Muslim man to proceed with his lawsuit alleging he was subjected to low-grade torture when Customs agents detained him at the border.
Government lawyers had asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit filed by Anas Elhady, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Dearborn, Michigan.
Elhady sued over his 2015 detention at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing into Detroit. He says he was put in a freezing holding cell for hours, causing him to be hospitalized.
Elhady says he has wrongly been placed on the government's terrorist watchlist and harassed as a result.
Government lawyers wanted the case dismissed partly because they said it could require delving into national-security issues.
But the judge's ruling, issued Friday, said the government can't invoke national security to excuse misconduct.
