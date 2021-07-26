A Genesee County judge ordered a freeze on the pandemic funds Shiawassee County officials received during a court hearing.
The hearing was held with the county board of commissioners and Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana on Monday, July 26.
During a meeting on July 15, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to disperse funds from the American Rescue Plan to county employees and elected officials. Each commissioner saw thousands of dollars from the board’s private vote.
All elected officials who received hazard pay bonuses have agreed to repay them. One of the top payouts included Shiawassee County Commissioner and Chairman Jeremy Root who received $25,000.
Vice-Chairman Brandon Marks and Finance Chairman John Plowman received $10,000 each. Shiawassee County is in line to receive more than $13 million in pandemic-related funds over the next few years.
Latchana said the freeze will be lifted after a revote on the allocation of that pay.
"I think step one of justice was served today," said Philip Ellison, attorney representing a Hemlock resident who sued the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
That resident said the board violated the Open Meetings Act when they made the money agreement in a closed session.
"We hope every frontline worker who helped with the pandemic gets a reasonable and thoughtful COVID pay. We're not against the idea of supporting our community members and those who helped us. What we don't support is those who are trying to take advantage of a pool of money they're not otherwise entitled to receive," Ellison said.
County Commissioner Marlene Webster said she voted to approve the hazard pay and didn't realize so much was going to her until after the fact.
"I felt relief. I felt like this was the right, like in the middle of what has felt like a really ugly and unethical situation, that truth prevailed. And that we get to do our jobs as public servants and actually serve the public," Webster said.
The case has now grabbed the attention of Michigan Republicans.
"It's unconscionable. This is the kind of abuse that happens when the federal government spends trillions of dollars and sends it out the door," Congressman John Moolenaar said.
The county board will meet Aug. 12 for the revote.
