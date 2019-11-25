The man convicted of shooting a Saginaw Township Police Officer in the face was back in court on Monday, Nov. 25.
Multiple motions were filed by Joshua Rosebush's attorney ahead of his sentencing scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27.
One motion asked for the case to be dismissed with prejudice, which would drop all convictions without being able to recharge the case.
The judge is expected to rule on three motions before the Wednesday sentencing, including:
- A motion disputing a sentencing guideline related to the number of victims.
- A motion related to the restitution.
- A motion related to credit for time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.