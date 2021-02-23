The hearing for former Gov. Rick Snyder on charges related to the Flint water crisis has been postponed.
Judge William Crawford is raising questions about whether he should consider dismissing a case handled by a higher court.
“So, my question is whether or not this matter should be brought before maybe, potentially Judge Newblatt or the chief judge of the Genesee County Circuit Court, or perhaps even the Michigan Court of Appeals,” Crawford said.
Crawford postponed a hearing for Snyder as he tries to figure out how or if he’s the right judge to address efforts by Snyder’s defense team to have the criminal charges against him dismissed.
“In the Croft case, a motion has already been filed for my recusal and disqualification because I am a resident of the city of Flint and that because I am a potential claimant in a class action lawsuit among a couple of other reasons,” Crawford said.
Crawford has asked both parties to submit more briefings and return next week. Snyder’s attorney, Brian Lennon, wants two misdemeanor charges thrown out. Lennon argued Snyder worked in Ingham County, not Genesee County, so the indictment would not stand.
“The government can make it very easy on us. As we said at the arraignment, we can just dismiss and walk over to Lansing and file it like they do thousands of other misdemeanor cases,” Lennon said.
Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty. He is facing up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.