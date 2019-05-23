A Delaware judge is chastising attorneys over secrecy related to a dispute between chemical manufacturer Chemours and DuPont Co., which spun off the company in 2015.
Chemours attorneys filed a sealed complaint May 13 with a cover sheet stating only that it sought relief involving "a spin-off transaction."
Chemours failed to file a redacted complaint within three days, as court rules require. The redacted version that was filed late is almost entirely blacked out.
A Chemours attorney said Thursday that the secrecy was requested by DuPont. DuPont attorneys say the filing of the lawsuit violates a separation agreement requirement that any dispute between the companies be resolved through arbitration.
The judge said the complaint should be unsealed, but he deferred the immediate unsealing to give attorneys a chance to appeal.
