A Genesee County judge ruled all five teens involved in a deadly rock-throwing case will be sentenced as adults.
Kenneth White died in October of 2017 after a rock was thrown from an overpass and smashed through the windshield of the vehicle he was in.
“The proposal for juvenile sentencing is rejected,” Judge Joseph Farah said in court on Tuesday, July 23.
After much consideration and testimony from experts, Farah said four of the Clio rock throwers will not be sentenced as juveniles. The fifth teen, Kyle Anger, was already being prosecuted as an adult.
Mark Sekelsky, Trevor Gray, Mikadyn Payne, and Alexzander Miller all pleaded guilty to manslaughter for White’s death. Prosecutors say the four teens were with Anger when Anger threw a rock from the I-75 overpass, killing White.
Farah spoke in court on Tuesday on how he came to his decision. He read SnapChat discussions between the teens that showed little remorse.
“Lay low for a while. Everything will be fine. The only way we would get in trouble is if a bit*h *igg* rats. So you better hope he didn’t give in already or else we are going to the slammer,” Farah read from the discussion between the teens.
After the decision was read, White’s mother Theresa Simpson spoke to a TV5 reporter.
“I’m very pleased with it. My prayers were answered. Kenneth’s prayers were answered. I’m ecstatic over the decision that was made today,” Simpson said.
Defense Attorney Frank Manley said it is back to the drawing board when it comes to what is next.
“There’s no winners here. We started at the beginning of this. There’s no winners. You have a person whose life was taken. Now we have four young boys whose life might be taken. So to sit here and say this is a win for one side or the other, it’s not. It’s very sad across the board,” Manley said.
The four teens have the option to take back their plea since they were not granted juvenile sentencing. Anger was 18 at the time of the incident and is already being prosecuted as an adult.
The next court hearing will be Aug. 20.
