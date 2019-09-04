A judge has ruled that a fatal shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy was justified.
The ruling stems from an incident on July 2, 2019 when a Gaylord-area man was fatally shot.
Investigators said deputies went to the home of 44-year-old Chad Williams regarding a mental health petition issued by a judge. But deputies said Williams refused to answer the door.
While deputies were at the home, a neighbor reported that Williams had threatened him with an axe.
Deputies were reportedly serving a search warrant when Williams appeared, wielding an axe. He was told to drop the axe, according to officials, but refused, and was ultimately fatally shot.
Witnesses told troopers the deputies were about 200 feet away from Williams and shouted commands at him during the confrontation.
Troopers said Williams advanced toward the deputies with his axe raised when they fired shots.
Further investigation by Michigan State Police found that deputies attempted to use less lethal force prior to the shooting. The deputy used a taser twice, but both attempts had no effect.
A judge has now ruled that the deputy who used the deadly force had the right to be in Williams’ home, and the deputy had “the honest and reasonable belief, under all the circumstances, that the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or imminent great bodily harm to another individual when Chad Williams ran at (another deputy) while holding an upraised splitting maul type ax and while ignoring commands after repeated attempts to subdue Williams with a taser.”
