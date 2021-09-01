Judge Jennie Barkey ruled Wednesday that the language in the recall petition against Matthew Smith from the Davison school board is not clear or factual.
Barkey said that this doesn't necessarily mean that what he was accused of was not true, just that the language in the recall needs to be more to the point, and less of an opinion.
The woman who filed the recall petition is Jenessa Phillips.
"So, we're going to refile that as soon as possible," Phillips said.
Her original petition states quite a few reasons why Smith should no longer be on the school board includes malicious use of phone, numerous violations of school board bylaws, and bullying parents on social media.
The malicious use of a phone stems from a phone call Smith is accused of making to an upper peninsula democrat, a call that led to authorities to charge him with a misdemeanor.
Phillips said she stands by her choice to speak out.
“I know that we are doing the right things for our kids. I believe that my daughter, our kids, the families of Davison deserve to have a better person on the chair board besides him,” Phillips said.
This isn't the last time Matthew Smith will be seeing the court room, he has a jury trial on Sept. 16.
A Houghton County clerk accuses him of calling her, threatening to poison her dogs.
"Listening to Jennifer Kelly's accounts of what had happened that night, the PTSD that she suffered from that event and how it's affected her long term has really bothered me," Phillips said.
Phillips has 10 days to appeal Barkey's ruling, but she tells me she plans on refiling a more concise version of her original petition, rather than appealing.
A supporter of Phillips' petition, Dana Usealman, said she was set to testify at Wednesday's hearing, but was not called to the stand.
"I ended up talking to 48 people on Facebook, over messenger, and on the phone. Of those 48 people, six different people claimed that they had felt harassed and or bullied by Mr. Smith," Usealman said.
Usealman accuses Smith of deleting comments and blocking accounts on his personal and school board Facebook profiles.
"If you use your personal Facebook page as a public forum, you can't censor people on it," Usealman said.
Smith sent this statement to TV5:
“I believe Judge Barkey made the correct ruling today by throwing out the recall petition filed against me. It is my understanding those attempting to recall can file another; and that is their right. I find it interesting that the recall was filed less than two days after the Peaceful Protest against the Mask Mandate when I supported parental rights over mandates, and not long after the Davison School Board voted unanimously against Critical Race Theory in our schools. When you stand up for your community and make noise, unfortunately you upset those with opposing viewpoints, hence the recall efforts. Nevertheless, I will continue to represent my community with bold leadership and a strong voice.”
