Judge Jennie Barkey ruled Wednesday that the language in the recall petition against Matthew Smith from the Davison school board is not clear or factual.
Barkey said that this doesn't necessarily mean that what he was accused of was not true, just that the language in the recall needs to be more to the point, and less of an opinion.
The woman who filed the recall petition is Jenessa Phillips.
Her original petition states quite a few reasons why Smith should no longer be on the school board includes malicious use of phone, numerous violations of school board bylaws, and bullying parents on social media.
The malicious use of a phone stems from a phone call Smith is accused of making to an upper peninsula democrat, a call that led to authorities to charge him with a misdemeanor.
Phillips said she stands by her choice to speak out.
“I know that we are doing the right things for our kids. I believe that my daughter, our kids, the families of Davison deserve to have a better person on the chair board besides him,” Phillips said.
This isn't the last time Matthew Smith will be seeing the court room, he has a jury trial on Sept. 16.
A Houghton county clerk accuses him of calling her, threatening to poison her dogs.
Phillips has 10 days to appeal Barkey's ruling, but she tells me she plans on refiling a more concise version of her original petition, rather than appealing.
