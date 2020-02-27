A Shiawassee County judge has ruled Mark Latunski, the man accused of killing Kevin Bacon, is incompetent to stand trial and will have to continue treatment.
The ruling came after Latunski was found not competent by a state forensics center.
Latunski is accused of killing Kevin Bacon in December after the two met on a dating app.
The judge’s ruling means Latunski will be sent to a forensic center where they will try to help him regain competency.
Latunski's attorney, Douglas Corwin, believes Latunski will spend 15 months or less at the center before he is found competent to stand trial.
Prosecutors said Latunski killed Bacon on Christmas Eve and mutilated his body.
