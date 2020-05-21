A Shiawassee County Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of an Owosso barber on Thursday.
The judge denied the attorney general's request for an injunction during a hearing on May 21, according to David Kallman, Karl Manke's attorney.
Manke made national headlines after he opened up his barber shop in Owosso after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order forcing salons to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19
With Thursday's ruling, Manke will continue to cut hair, Kallman said.
However, the state previously suspended Manke's business licence. Kallman said he plans to file paperwork on that on Thursday.
"This is a huge win for Mr. Manke," Kallman said.
