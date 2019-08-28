Residents in a local community are filing a lawsuit to shut down a Mid-Michigan race track.
Not too many people at the Dragway are feeling the burn more than William Jennings.
Jennings bought the Lapeer International Dragway last year and not only are Lapeer county officials restricting the hours it can be open, but neighbors are trying to shut it down permanently.
"I have 16 employees here, they’re going to be out of work," Jennings said.
Jennings believes the temporary injunction ordered by a Lapeer County judge to restrict the hours at the track comes after a band of neighbors in Mayfield Township complained.
The operations have been restricted to just two days a week and holidays from 1 p.m. until dusk. Jennings says this could shut him down for good.
"I need to have a little bit of flexibility,” he said. “Running to 11 o’clock on weekends is fine, but there are events that we’re going to have to run over."
Jennings said he bought the property because it had no restrictions and put a lot of money into the property, but now he can't even use it for its intended purpose.
He said his bleachers could be more empty now that those new restrictions are in place. He claims he can lose $30,000 to $60,000 each weekend.
TV5 reached out the Mayfield Township attorney who said at this time they cannot comment on the pending litigation.
TV5 also reached out to the Lapeer County Court to speak with the judge on the case, but no one returned our calls. Jennings hopes something will change.
"I hope we get something reasonable we can work with and keep doing business and doing good things in the community,” Jennings said.
