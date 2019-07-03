A judge says Facebook posts by a man involved in a western Michigan crash that killed an 83-year-old man showed disrespect for the elderly victim.
The Muskegon Chronicle reports 55-year-old Jon Kevin Middlecamp was sentenced this week to three months in jail for the May crash that killed Jerry Huston of Egelston Township and seriously injured Huston's wife, 80-year-old Patricia Huston.
Middlecamp earlier pleaded guilty to misdemeanors including moving violation causing death. His attorney Edward Anderson says the crash "truly was an accident."
Several Facebook posts attributed to Middlecamp, including one using profanity that said the elderly motorist "doesn't need to be drivin," were read aloud in court.
Muskegon County District Court Judge Raymond Kostrzewa said the Facebook posts "show a complete lack of respect for this person's life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.