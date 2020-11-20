A judge has denied a temporary restraining order filed by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association in hopes of allowing indoor dining to continue in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the ban on indoor dining as COVID cases continue to rise across the state.
The MRLA issued the following statement on the denial:
"We were disappointed not to have received a temporary restraining order of the DHHS Order this morning, as it means several more restaurant workers will be losing their jobs in the coming days as restaurants remain closed. We look forward to the opportunity to make our case in court on November 30 and remain hopeful for a positive outcome that more effectively balances risk and human toll across Michigan."
THE MRLA stressed a lawsuit filed to keep indoor dining going is still moving forward, with that Nov. 30th court date.
Meantime, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the following statement:
“We appreciate today’s ruling. Orders similar to this one have successfully stopped COVID surges in many other countries. That’s why public health experts support the approach, and we believe these targeted and temporary steps are needed to avoid overwhelmed hospitals and death counts like we saw in the spring. If all of us mask up and avoid indoor gatherings, we will not only save thousands of lives and protect our frontline health workers, but we’ll also be able to enjoy indoor restaurant dining without fear.”
