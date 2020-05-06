A Midland County judge upheld the sentencing for a juvenile lifer convicted of first-degree murder in 1983.
Tuesday, Judge Stephen Carras issued a 39-page decision to uphold a sentence handed down to Brian Granger in January 1984.
Granger was sentenced to life without parole for the 1983 murder of Sandra Nestle when he was 17 years and 8 months old.
Recent Michigan and United States Supreme Court rulings said the mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles is unconstitutional.
All cases where a juvenile was sentenced to mandatory life are now being reviewed to see if they do in fact warrant a life without parole sentence.
Granger was convicted of murdering the 32-year-old mother of three while she was on a run on Shepherd Road in Jasper Township.
Prosecutors said he attacked her, strangled her until she was unconscious, removed her clothes, sexually assaulted her and left her face down in a partially filled drainage ditch. Sandra died by drowning in the ditch.
During the review of Granger’s case in February and July of 2019, the court heard from witnesses, including prison officials, the defendant’s and victim’s family members, a brain development specialist, a psychologist, some of the original police officers and the original trial prosecutor, Norman Donker.
Granger had been found to be more mature than a typical 17-18-year-old and knew right from wrong, according to the original psychologist that examined Granger.
Granger had been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old in 1981. He had only been released from that sentence for 5 or 6 days before he murdered Sandra, according to the prosecutor.
In his decision, Carras said:
“As Judge Gillespie said at Defendant’s sentencing in 1984, “There comes a time when society has to say enough, you forfeit your right to live in society.” In consideration of all the evidence, testimony, and exhibits thus submitted for consideration under the Miller factors, this Court finds that the factors do not mitigate the crimes committed and do not reflect the transient immaturity of youth. Therefore, life without the possibility of parole was the just and proportionate sentence in 1984 and remains so today.”
Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks said he’s confident in Carras’ decision and he took time and effort to come to a decision on the case.
