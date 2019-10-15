A Michigan judge has rejected a request to keep a 14-year-old boy on life support so his family can find another hospital.
Washtenaw County Judge David Swartz says he has no power to intervene, although he understands the family's "heartbreak." An attorney says he would rush to appeal the decision to a higher court Tuesday.
Bobby Reyes of Monroe County has been on life support since an asthma attack in September. But a children's hospital at the University of Michigan says he won't recover. The hospital says continued life support violates professional standards if there is a cessation of a patient's brain functions.
But the hospital is willing to transfer Bobby if another facility can be found. Attorney Bill Amadeo says the family is working on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.