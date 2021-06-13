Severe weather trekked through many locations around Mid-Michigan on Saturday bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail. Ample amounts of sunshine during the mid-day hours helped provide heat to trigger instability. Pairing that with moist air, the atmosphere destabilized quickly.
Storms started bubbling up near the Lake Michigan shoreline in the early afternoon, first entering the TV5 counties of Clare and Isabella around 3:30PM. The first severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4:36PM for Isabella and Gratiot Counties. From there, storms began firing up near US-127 and I-75 due to the favorable conditions.
Rain
Rain was not very widespread from any of these storms, but localized downpours of over an inch occurred in spots.
Here are some location-specific rain reports from the area.
Wind
Some strong wind gusts also occurred with these storms. There were two reports of thunderstorm wind damage around the area, but several individual reports did mention downed limbs, trees, and powerlines. The severe threshold for wind is 58 mph. These strong wind gusts can be from fast inflow into the updraft of the thunderstorm, or a cold downdraft that falls from the thunderstorm and spreads out.
Hail
Hail was also associated with some of these cells. Some of the largest hail reports were on the order of whole-inches. The severe threshold for hail is 1.00" or greater. Large hail indicates a strong thunderstorm updraft. A strong updraft suspends the hailstone inside of the storm for a longer period of time, allowing more accretion of water droplets to increase the diameter of the hailstone.
In any event of severe weather, the First Warn 5 Weather Center provides weather alert information right here.
