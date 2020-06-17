Even though we're enjoying the warm summer months, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is reminding drivers to watch for deer while driving.
In a Facebook post, the department said the fourth most amount of crashes due to deer happen in June following November, October and December.
The department also said it's important to stay awake and alert while driving, watch for deer crossing signs and watch out closer during dusk and dark times.
They say if a crash is unavoidable to avoid swerving, break firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.
Last year there were 4,400 deer-vehicle crashes in the month of June in the state.
You can read their full guide here.
