Many Mid-Michigan communities are commemorating Juneteenth today.
A group in Saginaw is holding a celebration at Transforming Life Church Ministries. It runs from 2-6 p.m. and organizers say they will be honoring African American men and women who have lost their lives to acts of non-justice. They also hope to teach their peers about the history of the holiday.
The Midland Inclusion Council also hosts a free educational webinar today. Inclusion 101 focuses on what inclusion means, why it matters, and how it improves our community. It runs from 3-4 p.m., and if you want to register, click here.
Genesee County officials are also hosting a Juneteenth celebration. It’s on the Saginaw Street steps of the Genesee County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m.
The county clerk will be joined by keynote speaker Dr. Kent Key from Michigan State University, and other community leaders.
Lieutenant Gov. Gilchrist will join speakers at a virtual Juneteenth Dream-In held by Detroit activists. He’ll talk about the current state of criminal justice reform. The dream-in webinar begins at 2 p.m., click here to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.