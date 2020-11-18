Residents of a Tuscola County home were taken to a hospital after they were exposed to carbon monoxide.
On Nov. 16 at 11:21 p.m. troopers were sent to a single-family residence in the 5000 block of W. Sanilac Road in Juniata Township for a carbon monoxide positing incident.
The Vassar Fire Department and MMR were sent to assist with three residents that potentially had lethal levels of carbon monoxide in their systems.
The first responders did not find signs or symptoms of the exposure and left the home, Michigan State Police said.
According to MSP one resident later collapsed and fell unconscious in the home, prompting a second 911 call.
Police said everyone at the residence was taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive.
According to the investigation, the residents live in an older mobile home that lost power due to the recent storms.
The residents were using a gas-powered generator outside to power equipment inside the home.
Mental sheeting was used to cover the generator to protect it from the elements.
MSP said the exhausts from the generator were aimed directly underneath the mobile home.
Crews from the fire department opened windows in the home, uncovered the generator, moved it from the home, and contacted Consumers Energy to clear the home.
