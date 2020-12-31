Junior high students build nightstands for Sanford flood victims

More people are stepping up in Sanford to help neighbors and friends in the rebuilding process.
This time, it’s 7th and 8th graders at Meridian Junior High School.
“Our community is still rebuilding and they’re going to be for a while,” said Andy LaFave, a teacher at Meridian Junior High School.
Eight months later, the rebuilding process is ongoing, so LaFave had an idea to help ease the process.
“Well this year, I thought due to the recent flooding, we were called into action a little bit," LaFave said. "I thought, there’s got to be something we can do to help out the community."
His two industrial arts classes, comprising 7th and 8th graders, getting their hands on donated lumber to build a vital piece of bedroom furniture.
“I had each class build five nightstands, so a total of ten,” LaFave said. “We’re going to donate them to flood victims."
LaFave’s shop classes typically build items to be auctioned off, to fundraise for tools or new equipment in the classroom.
This year, he’s foregoing that tradition.
“I just thought the community needed us, needed the kids, and I thought it would be a great community service project for the kids,” LaFave said.
Each nightstand was constructed by the students and then stained.
After getting a first look at the final product, LaFave was thoroughly impressed.
“I think they turned out pretty darn well,” LaFave said.
He hopes the selfless act will contribute greatly to the flood survivor’s rebuilding process. He hopes they learn a good lesson from it as well.
“Years down the road, they’ll look back on it, I think once they mature and become adults they’ll figure out, you know, that was a pretty cool thing that we did,” LaFave said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.