A jury has awarded $11.4 million to a black couple who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Attorney Jon Marko says Lisa Griffey was a probation officer who was racially harassed by white co-workers. She says they called her "mammy" and the "black one."
Marko says her husband, Cedric Griffey, who was a deputy prison warden, was retaliated against because of his wife's legal challenge. A Genesee County jury found Lisa Griffey was subjected to a hostile work environment and suffered an adverse employment action because of her race.
The jury on Monday said Cedric Griffey also suffered. The trial lasted six weeks.
The attorney general's office, which defended the Corrections Department at trial, says an appeal is likely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.