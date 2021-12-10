A Genesee County jury reached a guilty verdict on all counts for a Detroit man regarding a 2019 Flint party store murder, according to Prosecutor David Leyton.
Christopher Lumpkin, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demarqule Goodlow, of FLint. The murder occurred after midnight on Sept. 1, 2019 at the EZ Stop store near Lippincott Boulevard and Dort Highway.
Goodlow was about to leave the store parking lot with his girlfriend and two other passengers when the group went back to the store to get something they forgot. According to trial testimony, Goodlow put his vehicle in reverse and backed up fast and behind them was Lumpkin who was also forced to reverse quickly to avoid a collision.
After the vehicles almost collided, Goodlow’s and Lumpkin’s girlfriends were yelling at each other out of the vehicle windows. Goodlow parked and started to walk toward the store as Lumpkin ran over and shot Goodlow 13 times, according to the prosecutor’s office.
After the shooting, Lumpkin left the scene and was arrested multiple days later. The defense claimed Lumpkin was acting in self-defense because Goodlow hds a handgun, but no evidence suggests he was going to use his weapon before he was shot, according to the prosecutor’s office.
“This was yet another tragic ending to a simple argument between two groups of people that resulted in the death of an individual,” Leyton said. “This never should have happened and it wouldn’t have happened had guns not been involved.”
Lumpkin will face life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentence on Jan. 14.
