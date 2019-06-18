A jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday for a 55-year-old Flint man accused of shooting and killing a friend.
Ray Livingston Lee will be sentenced on July 22 in connection with the death of Alton Ray Pernell, 54.
Lee was convicted of manslaughter, two counts of felony firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the shooting that happened at Lee’s home on W. Lorado in Flint on July 17, 2017.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said according to testimony at the trial, Pernell and his girlfriend went to Lee’s house and asked him if he still wanted to fight. Lee shot and killed Pernell after Pernell began to punch him.
Lee was originally charged with second-degree murder, but convicted on a lesser charge.
