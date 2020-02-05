A jury has convicted a Flint man after being accused of multiple felonies.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury convicted Percy Williams, 42, on all counts.
According to the prosecutor, Williams has a lengthy violent criminal history of armed robbery and related gun charges connected to a robbery of a gas station in 2018.
The jury convicted Williams of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm related to the June 29, 2018 robbery of a gas station on Dort Highway in Flint.