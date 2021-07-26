A jury has convicted a 50-year-old man of murder in the death of a 53-year-old Grand Blanc Township woman.
David Reed was found guilty of second-degree murder, preparing to commit arson to a dwelling, and third-degree animal cruelty in the Feb. 11, 2018 strangulation death of Ranee McKelvey.
According to the testimony at trial, the victim’s niece and a neighbor were doing a welfare check after she failed to show up for work. Upon entering the home, they noticed an overwhelming smell of gas and candles burning in the home where they found McKelvey deceased, face down on her bed with her dog sitting next to her, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Reed and McKelvey were living together at the time of the murder.
According to testimony, Reed told police he accidentally killed McKelvey while practicing self-defense techniques on her and the gas leak in the home must have happened when they moved the stove to get access to the refrigerator.
Evidence of Reed’s prior conviction for strangulation against another woman was also entered into evidence during the trial.
Reed faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 13.
