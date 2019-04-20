It didn't take a jury much time to decide the case of an Upper Peninsula man who was hunting deer without a license.
Ron Ehinger of Ontonagon County claimed he didn't need a license based on the "laws of nature." The Daily Globe in Ironwood reports that a jury needed just 10 minutes to determine that the laws of Michigan applied instead.
The 68-year-old Ehinger was convicted Thursday of two counts of taking a buck with eight antler points or more. He could be ordered to pay thousands of dollars in penalties.
