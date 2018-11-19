A 30-year-old Mt. Morris man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges.
Ronald Joseph Hinman was convicted Monday of four felony counts for sexually assaulting young girls including one dating back to 2008.
“In this case, there were several young victims who Ronald Hinman preyed upon over the course of many years,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
The jury convicted Hinman of two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third-degree for assaulting two underage girls.
“He will soon be facing a very lengthy prison term for his actions,” Leyton said.
Hinman will learn his sentence on Dec. 17 and faces up to life in prison.
