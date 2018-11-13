A jury found Amor Ftouhi guilty on all charges on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
Ftouhi was accused of stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck at Flint Bishop International Airport in June 2017 while yelling "Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great’.
Neville survived the attack.
CLICK HERE to hear Lt. Neville's reaction following the guilty verdict
About 1 p.m. on Nov. 13, shortly after getting the case, a jury convicted Ftouhi on three charges including an act of terrorism, an act of committing violence at an airport, and interference with airport security while using a dangerous weapon.
"I'm thankful for the decision of the jury and thankful it came as fast as it did," Neville said.
Attorneys for the prosecution said Ftouhi was on a mission to murder. The prosecution also accused Ftouhi of wanting to be a martyr for Allah.
In closing arguments, the prosecution told jurors the acts by Ftouhi were premeditated. They presented surveillance video, internet search history and Ftouhi's own will to show he had been planning to attack for awhile.
They used the same evidence to show Ftouhi was motivated by a belief he would be rewarded in heaven for killing U.S. infidels and being a martyr for Allah.
"I think it shows how strong the prosecution's case was and that they were meticulous in the way they went about planning the prosecution. They did a great job. And they left no stone unturned. They covered every base and I think it showed with those guilty verdicts," Neville said.
The defense argued Ftouhi was a family man who was struggling because he couldn’t find a good job that would provide for his family. His attorneys said his mission was to be killed by suicide by cop, saying it is a sin in his religion to commit suicide, and this was a way to be killed.
"I think they were grasping at straws and I think it was a pretty futile argument," Neville said.
Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia who was living in Montreal. The government says he legally entered the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and attacked the officer five days later at the Flint airport.
Sentencing is set for March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.