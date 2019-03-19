A Detroit police officer has been convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery in the beating of a naked, unarmed and mentally ill woman inside an emergency room triage unit.
Jurors in Wayne County delivered the guilty verdict Tuesday against 47-year-old Dewayne Jones. Jones also was charged late last year with felony misconduct, but that was dismissed .
Video of the incident posted in August on WJBK-TV's website shows the 29-year-old woman being punched about a dozen times at Detroit Receiving Hospital as another officer and hospital security restrained her. Witnesses testified that the woman spat at Jones, shouted profanities at hospital staff and bit an officer.
Jones was suspended, but later reinstated at a lower rank. He could receive up to 93 days in jail at his May 1 sentencing.
