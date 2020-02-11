A jury has been selected in the trial of a former Michigan State gymnastics coach who is charged with lying to investigators in connection with sexual assault complaints against sports doctor Larry Nassar.
A jury was seated Monday in Ingham County court. Opening statements and testimony will begin Tuesday.
Kathie Klages is accused of lying when she denied being told of Nassar's sexual misconduct before 2016.
Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes.
More than 300 victims, mostly young women and girls, say he molested them with his hands.
